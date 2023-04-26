Left Menu

NEP 2020 aim to strengthen institutional capacity: MoS Education Subhas Sarkar

Participating in the 3rd Education working group meeting of G-20 at Bhubaneswar on Building Capacities for lifelong learning in the context of future work, MoS Subhas Sarkar said that today's seminar discussion is built on the deliberations.

MoS Subhas Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 is at the heart of their efforts towards strengthening institutional capacity to embed lifelong learning in the education and skills system. Participating in the 3rd Education working group meeting of G-20 at Bhubaneswar on Building Capacities for lifelong learning in context of future work, MoS Subhas Sarkar said that today's seminar discussion is built on the deliberations.

In the two webinars held earlier this year on the evolving world of work, the key trends that influence the supply and demand of the workforce and shape the workplace, and the importance of foundational skills and lifelong learning in preparing for the workplace of the future are covered. "It goes a step ahead to distil the outcomes on strategies and measures to strengthen human and institutional capacity for the delivery of 'future skills' for a `future-ready' workforce through upskilling, re-skilling and lifelong learning while ensuring inclusivity and removing barriers to learning," he said.

Subhas Sarkar further said that skill development and lifelong learning are key drivers in adapting to and further shaping the world of work disrupted by the current structural transformations, particularly in digitalisation. "India has a robust digital ecosystem and a strong public delivery architecture, demonstrated by the widespread use of the United Payments Interface. Precipitated by COVID-19, this technological innovation is generating new forms of employment with a focus on the acquisition of a new set of skills, competencies and qualifications that emphasize the human-centric focus of the future of work" he added.

MoS Education further said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is at the heart of our efforts towards strengthening institutional capacity to embed lifelong learning in the education and skills system. "It calls for the Interconnectedness of initiatives across formal, non-formal, and informal modes to make learning systems more holistic, multidisciplinary, and comprehensive to address diverse learning needs" he added.

MoS Education said that the Government of India is rethinking the ways in which we develop, assess, and recognize skills, primarily through the integration of Academic and Vocational Education and Training to reduce the structural barriers for transitioning between the two related to curriculum, assessment models, certification, governance, and so on. "We are working towards building agile and continuous learning pathways and creating personalised learning that is simultaneously responsive to career aspirations and labour market needs. We are also working towards recognition of micro-learning, and up-gradation of training delivery mechanisms - all of which signify the shift in focus from qualifications to skills," he added.

Sarkar further said that the COVID-19 pandemic ushered innovative digital reforms to traditional learning methods. We are taking these forward and building on these to make education more accessible to remote areas and people with disabilities. (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

