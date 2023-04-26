Zinc futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:16 IST
Zinc prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 1.75 to Rs 235.10 per kilogramme in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 1.75 or 0.75 per cent at Rs 235.10 per kg with a business turnover of 4,060 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
