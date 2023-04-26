Left Menu

Poland will keep ban on Ukrainian grain until year-end, minister says

Poland will keep in place an embargo on the import of Ukrainian grains at least until the end of the year, Development Minister Waldemar Buda said on Wednesday as the European Union works on a deal to end unilateral bans introduced by some countries.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:25 IST
Waldemar Buda Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Poland

Poland will keep in place an embargo on the import of Ukrainian grains at least until the end of the year, Development Minister Waldemar Buda said on Wednesday as the European Union works on a deal to end unilateral bans introduced by some countries. Some central European countries, which became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion in February 2022, banned imports of some food products from Ukraine this month to protect local farmers.

"We will not repeal our measures until similar measures are introduced at the European level. Time plays in our favour. We will keep Polish solutions until the situation stabilizes," Buda told the private Radio Zet. Asked whether the embargo could be lifted at the end of June, he said it was "absolutely impossible" and that in Poland the ban would "for sure" remain in place until the end of the year.

The European Commission last week proposed emergency measures for wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil.

