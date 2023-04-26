Stock market today: Global shares dip on economy worries

Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday as worries about the global economy flared after a tumble on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected earnings reports.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.6 per cent in early trading to 7,489.17, while Germany's DAX declined 0.5 per cent to 15,799.39. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 per cent to 7,869.14. But US shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.1 per cent at 7,869.14. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 per cent to 4,109.75.

Oil prices rose.

“From a banking crisis still hovering just beneath the surface to the realisation Russia has long-range missiles that are incredibly accurate that no one has the capacity to stop, to the sharply higher China-US tensions, more sanctions against both Russia and China, and the likely further unravelling of global trade and the reemergence of higher inflation, risks are huge,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a commentary.

“None of this a pretty picture paints. Yet this is the reality of the current moment,” he said.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7 per cent to finish at 28,416.47. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 0.1 per cent to 7,316.30. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.2 per cent to 2,484.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent to 19,757.27, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,264.10.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co.'s shares fell 0.7 per cent after the company announced plans to step up its shift to electric vehicles.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent, breaking out of a weekslong lull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2 per cent to 11,799.16.

Earnings reported in the US have so far topped economists' modest expectations.

Looking ahead, forecasts are for the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic froze the global economy. So Wall Street is focused just as much, if not more, on what companies say about their future prospects as what they say about the past three months.

High interest rates meant to get inflation under control put the brakes on the entire economy, hurting investment prices. Big chunks of the economy, apart from employment, already have begun to slow or contract.

A report Tuesday showed that confidence among consumers fell more sharply in April than expected, down to its lowest level since July. That's a discouraging signal when consumer spending makes up the biggest part of the US economy.

The Federal Reserve meets next week and may raise interest rates at least one more time before pausing.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude added 39 cents to USD 77.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 21 cents to USD 80.98 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 133.55 Japanese yen from 133.72 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1035, up from USD 1.0977.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)