Russian envoy says no 'real progress' seen on grain deal issues

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday that no real progress had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month.

Speaking to reporters at the Russian permanent mission in Geneva, envoy Gennady Gatilov said Russia's position on extending the deal remains unchanged. Moscow has said it will not agree to an extension unless the West removes obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertiliser.

