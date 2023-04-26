Left Menu

Minor found dead in West Bengal's Malda, one arrested

The girl's body was found in a field in Ujirpur village in Akandaberia in the Kaliachak police station area in Malda on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a minor girl in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the arrest was made after the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. The girl's body was found in a field in Ujirpur village in Akandaberia in the Kaliachak police station area in Malda on Tuesday.

"On information, the police team reached the spot and recovered the dead body and sent it for post-mortem. Later officials also visited the crime spot. On suspicion, we detained three persons. During interrogation, one of them confessed to his crime," Pradip Kumar Yadav, SP said. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim was in a relationship with and insisted to marry her. The accused was already married. When she kept on forcing him into the marriage, the accused decided to get rid of her, and killed her," the SP said.

According to locals, the victim's father is a vegetable seller. Following the incident, a group of BJP workers also staged a protest demanding action against the accused. They also blocked the state highway at Manglabari Bulbuli More.

A large police force had to be deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. In a similar incident on April 20, a minor girl's dead body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj under the Uttar Dinajpur district of the state.

The incident has caused a major uproar in the political corridor after a video went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim's body while taking it for a post-mortem. Later, four police officers, all in the rank of assistant police sub-inspectors (ASIs), were also suspended in connection to the incident. (ANI)

