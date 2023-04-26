KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES

JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3800.00-4000.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :4200 Chakki Gur : 4800.00-4850.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 4040.00-4100.00 Small-30 : 3960.00-4030.00 Large-30 : 4250.00 ----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)