Left Menu

Unseasonal rains damage standing, harvested crops in Telangana

Heavy rainfall lashed Telangana resulting in damage of standing and harvested crops at several places.According to the Daily Weather Report of Telangana State at 0830 hours on Wednesday, issued by the Met Centre of IMD here, heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Narayanpet districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Khammam, Kamareddy, Medak and other districts of the State on Tuesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:14 IST
Unseasonal rains damage standing, harvested crops in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall lashed Telangana resulting in damage of standing and harvested crops at several places.

According to the 'Daily Weather Report of Telangana State' (at 0830 hours on Wednesday), issued by the Met Centre of IMD here, heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Narayanpet districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Khammam, Kamareddy, Medak and other districts of the State on Tuesday. Rain also occurred at most places across Telangana, it said. Mirdoddi in Siddipet district received 10 cms of rain, followed by Mominpet in Vikarabad district and Bhuvanagiri (both 9 cms). The rainfall caused damage to standing and harvested crops, including paddy, maize and red chillies in Khammam, Warangal and other districts. Ruling BRS Working President and State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said in a release that the State government would stand by farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said MLAs and other public representatives should undertake field visits and give reassurance to the farmers. He recalled that the Chief Minister had recently inspected the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains. He urged the officials to be available on the ground in view of the forecast of rainfall in the next few days. State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy met farmers, whose crops were damaged, in Kamareddy district. He inspected damaged maize crop and also paddy at a paddy purchase centre, a Congress release said. He demanded assessment of crop damage without delay and compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers. The Met Centre said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm, gusty winds, and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts on Wednesday. It also said thunderstorm accompanied by lighting, hailstorm and gusty winds and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and other districts on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023