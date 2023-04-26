Left Menu

EU publishes proposed drug laws overhaul, setting up tussle with industry

Brussels on Wednesday published a long-awaited draft of its proposed overhaul of laws governing the European Union's pharmaceuticals industry, setting up a tussle with drugmakers which warn they will invest and innovate elsewhere. The biggest overhaul of existing medical laws in two decades is aimed at ensuring all Europeans have access to both innovative new treatments and generic drugs, and ending huge divergences in access and price between countries, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters after publication.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:33 IST
EU publishes proposed drug laws overhaul, setting up tussle with industry
Stella Kyriakides Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brussels on Wednesday published a long-awaited draft of its proposed overhaul of laws governing the European Union's pharmaceuticals industry, setting up a tussle with drugmakers that warn they will invest and innovate elsewhere.

The biggest overhaul of existing medical laws in two decades is aimed at ensuring all Europeans have access to both innovative new treatments and generic drugs, and ending huge divergences in access and price between countries, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters after publication. There were few major changes in the proposal from the draft reviewed by Reuters earlier this month, except for details of changes to protections before generic versions of drugs enter the market.

The Commission proposes to cut the length of basic market exclusivity that drugmakers get before generics can enter the market from 10 to eight years. But it also offers a sweetener for companies: they get two more years of protection if they launch their new medicines in all 27 member states within two years.

Kyriakides said the new incentives system "would provide access to new medicines to around 70 million more citizens compared to today". Following publication, the European Parliament, Commission and member states will now thrash out final details of the law, which could take years.

The Commission hopes the reforms will create a "single European market for medicines", while preserving Europe's attractiveness for pharmaceutical investment, Kyriakides added. But industry, from big pharma companies including Bayer and Novo Nordisk to small biotech firms, has said for months that reforms will have the opposite effect and result in Europe missing out on the newest treatments.

GSK said on Wednesday the EU must "regulate for growth and competitiveness" because companies "have choices on where our capital and resources are focused". The reforms also aim to prevent drug shortages like those seen this winter with critical antibiotics by requiring companies to notify the EU of possible supply issues earlier. And they aim to streamline the EU's drug regulator to speed up the time it takes for new treatments to be approved.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023