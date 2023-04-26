Left Menu

Dantewada IED blast: Bodies being evacuated, search operation underway, say police

Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:35 IST
IG Bastar, P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver, who were killed in an IED attack in Dantewada are being evacuated, IG Bastar said on Wednesday. IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said, "10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack...Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway."

Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. According to the initial reports, the IED was planted by Naxals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver. He also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the centre will give all possible help to the state government. The Chhattisgarh CM also expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the Naxals wouldn't be spared.

Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

