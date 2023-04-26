UK blocks Microsoft $69 bln Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns
Britain said it would block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard over its concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.
