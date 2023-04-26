Left Menu

EnBW reviews bids for TransnetBW stake following deal deadline

EnBW is reviewing binding bids for two minority stakes in its high-voltage power transmission grid TransnetBW, it said on Wednesday, as part of a deal that sources said could value the business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). EnBW, in a written statement, said the deadline for binding bids had expired April 21.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

EnBW is reviewing binding bids for two minority stakes in its high-voltage power transmission grid TransnetBW, it said on Wednesday, as part of a deal that sources said could value the business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

EnBW, in a written statement, said the deadline for binding bids had expired April 21. The company last year said it had put up for sale two separate minority stakes of 24.95% in TransnetBW and state-lender KfW a pre-emptive right to buy in.

Sources told Reuters in February that KfW was intending to exercise that right and that the savings banks in Baden-Wuerttemberg, where EnBW is based, as well as Danish renewable investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners were still in the process. ($1 = 0.9053 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

