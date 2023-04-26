Delhi school receives bomb threat; after search police say it was a hoax

A school in Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning which later turned out to be a hoax call, police officials said. In this regard, Delhi Police said that while conducting the search on school premises no suspicious object was found.

While addressing the mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South East District Rajesh Deo said, "Today at about 7:50 am Principal of DPS Mathura Road called SHO/PS Hazrat Nizamuddin and conveyed that they have received a mail on their school official email that a *bomb has been planted in the school and which will be activated at 9 am on 26/04/23*. Subsequently, a PCR call was also received in this regard. Immediately, several police teams from district South East were directed to rush to the spot. Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and the team Special Cell also reached the spot". "No bomb or any suspicious object was found," he added.

The police official further stated that intensive and technical searches were carried out in the school and school children were safely handed over to their parents. "The police staff were broadly divided into 3 groups as per the layout of the school. The school has three buildings Pre-Primary, Junior and senior wings and an intensive manual and technical search was started. The process of evacuation of students also started without any delay and students of the different wings were facilitated to assemble in the open grounds near their buildings. The school has around 4000 students and all present were handed over to their parents, without any loss or injury," he said.

In the aftermath of the incident, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said that this incident has been declared a hoax. While talking to ANI, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said," Police have completed their search and clearance has been given. It has been declared a hoax. Cyber teams are locating the source of who sent the email". (ANI)

