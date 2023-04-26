Left Menu

Delhi school receives bomb threat; after search police say it was a hoax

50 am Principal of DPS Mathura Road called SHO/PS Hazrat Nizamuddin and conveyed that they have received a mail on their school official email that a *bomb has been planted in the school and which will be activated at 9 am on 26/04/23*. Subsequently, a PCR call was also received in this regard. Immediately, several police teams from district South East were directed to rush to the spot. Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and the team Special Cell also reached the spot".

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:09 IST
Delhi school receives bomb threat; after search police say it was a hoax
DCP South East Rajesh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school in Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning which later turned out to be a hoax call, police officials said. In this regard, Delhi Police said that while conducting the search on school premises no suspicious object was found.

While addressing the mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South East District Rajesh Deo said, "Today at about 7:50 am Principal of DPS Mathura Road called SHO/PS Hazrat Nizamuddin and conveyed that they have received a mail on their school official email that a *bomb has been planted in the school and which will be activated at 9 am on 26/04/23*. Subsequently, a PCR call was also received in this regard. Immediately, several police teams from district South East were directed to rush to the spot. Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and the team Special Cell also reached the spot". "No bomb or any suspicious object was found," he added.

The police official further stated that intensive and technical searches were carried out in the school and school children were safely handed over to their parents. "The police staff were broadly divided into 3 groups as per the layout of the school. The school has three buildings Pre-Primary, Junior and senior wings and an intensive manual and technical search was started. The process of evacuation of students also started without any delay and students of the different wings were facilitated to assemble in the open grounds near their buildings. The school has around 4000 students and all present were handed over to their parents, without any loss or injury," he said.

In the aftermath of the incident, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said that this incident has been declared a hoax. While talking to ANI, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said," Police have completed their search and clearance has been given. It has been declared a hoax. Cyber teams are locating the source of who sent the email". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023