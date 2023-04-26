Left Menu

Uttarakhand minister passes away after cardiac arrest

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:16 IST
Uttarakhand minister passes away after cardiac arrest
Uttarakhand Transport minister(photo/twitter@ChandanRamDass) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Transport and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Das passed away on Wednesday after a sudden cardiac arrest, said the state's officials. He died at Bageshewar District Hospital where he was admitted after he complained of chest pain, said Bageshewar's chief medical officer DP Joshi. Expressing shock, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Sing Dhami said his demise is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics.

"Shocked by the news of the sudden demise of my senior colleague in the cabinet Shri Chandan Ram Das ji. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics. May God grant the pious soul a place at his holy feet and strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense suffering. Om Shanti," the chief minister tweeted. He was brought to the district hospital this afternoon. The hospital authorities said his condition was such that he could not have been shifted to another hospital using an air ambulance. They added that despite all efforts made to save his life, he died of cardiac arrest.

Chandan Ram represented the Bageshwar constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the State government declared three-day official mourning till April 28 and On Wednesday all government offices and Public sector banks are closed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

