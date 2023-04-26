China commerce minister discusses electric vehicles cooperation with Dresden mayor

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao and the mayor of the German city of Dresden, Dirk Hilbert, on Wednesday exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in new energy and electric vehicles, the commerce ministry said.

The pair also talked about deepening China-Germany economic and trade cooperation as well as promoting green and digital transformations, according to the statement.

