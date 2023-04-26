Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Police release names of DRG personnel, driver killed in Dantewada attack

Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday released the name of 11 persons, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel killed in an IED blast in Dantewada.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday released the name of 11 persons, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel killed in an IED blast in Dantewada. The extra forces and ambulance have also reached the spot and carried out an inspection on the spot.

As per the police, the 10 slain DRG personnel have been identified as Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti, Santosh Tamo, Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kavasi, Hariram Mandavi, Raju Ram Kartam, Jairam Podiyam, Jagdish Kavasi. In addition, the deceased driver has been identified as Dhaniram Yadav, the police added.

Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying DRG personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver. He also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the centre will give all possible help to state government.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans". Chhattisgarh CM also expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the Naxals wouldn't be spared.

Bhupesh Baghel said, "It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

