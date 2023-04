BRIEF-Honeywell To Acquire Compressor Controls Corporation, Driving The Energy Transition Through Leading Automation And Controls Portfolio

Honeywell International Inc: * HONEYWELL TO ACQUIRE COMPRESSOR CONTROLS CORPORATION, DRIVING THE ENERGY TRANSITION THROUGH LEADING AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS PORTFOLIO

* HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR ACQUISITION PRICE OF $670 MILLION * HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2023

* HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC- DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS * HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC - ACQUISITION WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO HONEYWELL'S PROCESS SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC - EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE A CASH-BASIS RETURN ON INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN 15% BY FIFTH YEAR THAT CCC IS PART OF HONEYWELL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

