BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Michel Demaré To Succeed Leif Johansson As Chair Of Nomination & Governance Committee

AstraZeneca PLC: * BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

* MICHEL DEMARÉ WILL SUCCEED LEIF JOHANSSON AS CHAIR OF NOMINATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE * NAZNEEN RAHMAN WILL BECOME A MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE 1 MAY 2023

* EUAN ASHLEY WILL SUCCEED NAZNEEN RAHMAN AS CHAIR OF SCIENCE COMMITTEE

