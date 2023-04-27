Left Menu

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:00 IST
Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts
Russian Deputy Prime Alexander Novak said on Thursday that OPEC+ group of leading oil producers does not see the need for further oil output cuts despite lower-than-expected Chinese demand, though the organisation is always able to tweak its policy.

He also said that Russia reached the targeted level of its oil output this month after announcing production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, or 5% of its oil output, until the year-end.

Novak said that Russian oil and gas condensate production is expected to decline to around 515 million tonnes (10.3 million tonnes) this year from 535 million tonnes in 2022, broadly in line with Reuters' report this week.

