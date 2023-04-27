Left Menu

IntelliSmart gets order to install 67 lakh smart prepaid meters from UP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
Smart metering and digital solutions provider IntelliSmart on Thursday said it has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh government to install 67 lakh prepaid meters in 14 districts of the state.

The discom Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has issued the Letter of Award (LOA) to this effect, IntelliSmart said in a statement.

The project will be undertaken in Amroha, Baghpat, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, GB Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shamli districts under PVVNL.

''With the latest catch win, IntelliSmart undertakes the largest competitively bid smart metering project awarded so far under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the country. The company now owns the biggest portfolio of smart metering projects across the country awarded under RDSS,'' it said.

Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, IntelliSmart said, this is the company's second smart metering project after Assam.

IntelliSmart will implement the project in Totex (Capital Expenditure + Operational Expenditure) mode under the design build finance own operate and transfer (DBFOOT) arrangement in UP.

Gurugram-based IntelliSmart Infrastructure is a joint venture of National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

