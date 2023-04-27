Left Menu

Indian Army's new headquarters bulding aligned with 'New India' vision

According to sources, the new Thal Sena Bhawan will be an iconic modern building coming up, opposite the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. The building will house various Army Headquarters offices, which are currently spread across different pockets of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:50 IST
Indian Army's new headquarters bulding aligned with 'New India' vision
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to better address future challenges, the Indian Army is aligned with the vision of 'New India' and has set out on a route to transform into a force that is technologically advanced, lethal, and agile. A new Thal Sena Bhawan was thought of in conjunction with this initiative, informed sources. According to sources, the new Thal Sena Bhawan will be an iconic modern building coming up, opposite the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. The building will house various Army Headquarters offices, which are currently spread across different pockets of Delhi.

"The construction started in January 2023 and is due to finish in 27 months at a cost of Rs 832 crores. The new Thal Sena Bhawan will complement the overall Central Vista Project of the Government of India, to meet the needs and aspirations of a new India in its 75th year of independence," said sources. The new building will comprise of a ground plus seven-storey main office complex, a Facility Zone, an Infrastructure Complex, Single Men Living Accommodation, Vehicle Parking, Engineering Services Area, and Landscaping.

Thal Sena Bhawan will be a functionally robust GRIHA-compliant, earthquake-resistant building with dedicated spaces for various directorates and departments spread around an approx. area of 1.5 Lakh Sqm, informed sources. "Centrally air-conditioned, the main office complex will have an adequate number of conference halls with a digital interface, briefing rooms, waiting areas for visitors and drivers, and common areas with all amenities apart from various offices for the directorates and departments. Central Control Room and Integrated Building Management System will be provided to ensure the desired level of security for the complex. Optimised spaces, efficient circulation area, a common library," said sources.

A dedicated area in the form of a facility zone is also catered which will have facilities like a food court, creche, gym, wet canteen and a MI Room with requisite medical facilities. The facility zone also has a family welfare complex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023