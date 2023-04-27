Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against five in West Bengal seizure of explosives case

According to an official, charges against one of the accused, Manoj Kumar, who had committed suicide in November 2022, have been abated in the chargesheet.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:03 IST
NIA files chargesheet against five in West Bengal seizure of explosives case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against five persons in a case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electronic detonators and explosives in June 2022 in West Bengal, an official said. According to an official, charges against one of the accused, Manoj Kumar, who had committed suicide in November 2022, have been abated in the chargesheet.

The official said a Special Task Force (STF) team of West Bengal had initially registered a case on June 30, 2022, at Mohammad Bazar Police Station after the interception of a car. "The team seized 81,000 electric detonators and arrested the vehicle driver Ashish Keora," they stated.

After that, a series of searches were conducted at various locations, leading to more seizures. "Besides, another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,625 kg gelatin sticks were seized during the search operations from an illegal godown belonging to another accused, Rintu Sk aka Muntaj Ali." the release reads.

"Further, 410 detonators were seized from the house of accused Mukesh Singh, while 45.75 kg gelatin sticks and 1,200 electric detonators were recovered from the possession of accused Moktar Khan aka Imran," it reads. Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case on September 20, 2022, revealed that all the accused, including Asish Keora, Rintu SK aka Muntaj Ali, Mukesh Singh, Moktar Khan aka Imran and (late) Manoj Kumar aka Manoj Modi had entered a criminal conspiracy to supply explosive materials and detonators to persons involved in illegal mining, the NIA release added.

The official statement said, "While the charges for the offences committed by Manoj Kumar have been abated following his suicide, Asish Keora, Rintu Sk, Mukesh Singh and Moktar Khan have been chargesheeted under Sections 120B, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act." Further investigations are in progress against the remaining accused and others who may be involved in the illegal business, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023