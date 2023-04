DSV A/S CFO in interview with Reuters:

* DSV CFO: IN OUR SCENARIO, THE PUSH TO RESTOCK INVENTORIES WILL COME IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023

* DSV CFO: FREIGHT RATES SEEM TO BE PLATEAUING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

