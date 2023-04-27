2 held with elephant tusks worth Rs 1.5 cr in Thane
The police seized from them two elephants tusks of two kilograms each and collectively valued at Rs 1.5 crore, senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke said.The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rafi Ibrahim Sayyed 41, from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, and Rahim Badshah Khan 35, from Andheri in Mumbai, he said.The two have been booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said.
Police have arrested two persons and seized elephant tusks worth Rs 1.5 crore from them in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.
With this, the police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in the smuggling of animal body parts.
Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Tuesday in Kopri area here and nabbed the duo - one hailing from neighbouring Mumbai and the other one from Tamil Nadu. The police seized from them two elephants tusks of two kilograms each and collectively valued at Rs 1.5 crore, senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke said.
The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rafi Ibrahim Sayyed (41), from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, and Rahim Badshah Khan (35), from Andheri in Mumbai, he said.
The two have been booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said. The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the elephant tusks and to whom they planned to sell them, he added.
