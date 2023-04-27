Left Menu

Nigeria's NNPC, Norway's Golar sign agreement on floating LNG plant

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Golar LNG of Norway to build a floating liquefied natural gas plant in the country, the company said late on Wednesday.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:17 IST
Nigeria's NNPC, Norway's Golar sign agreement on floating LNG plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Golar LNG of Norway to build a floating liquefied natural gas plant in the country, the company said late on Wednesday. Africa's biggest oil producer, Nigeria, holds some of the world's biggest gas reserves and is seeking investment to boost its own domestic supplies and exports.

NNPC said on Twitter late on Wednesday that the memorandum was signed by NNPC chief executive Mele Kyari and Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo in the federal capital Abuja. The company did not provide further details and did not respond to requests for comment.

Golar has in the past indicated plans to set up a power project in Nigeria that could use one of its vessels to import liquefied natural gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023