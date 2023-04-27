Left Menu

Proclaimed offender, fleeing to evade punishment, arrested by Delhi Police

A proclaimed offender in an excise act, who was fleeing from a trial system to evade punishment, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

27-04-2023
A proclaimed offender in an excise act, who was fleeing from a trial system to evade punishment, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. According to DCP Dwarka M Harshavardhan, a piece of specific information was received on 21 April regarding the movement of a person namely Ajay Kumar, who was declared proclaimed offender by Dwarka court, and is roaming in the area of JP Kalan.

On the basis of the information, the accused person was apprehended from the area of JP Kalan by the team. On interrogation, he disclosed his name and address as Ajay Kumar Resident of VPO Jafarpur Kalan and age 42 years. "During sustained interrogation, he disclosed about his involvement in Excise Act case under the jurisdiction of PS Jaffarpur Kalan. After getting bail in the cases against him, he fled from his house and kept on changing address frequently to refrain himself from punishment in cases against him," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

