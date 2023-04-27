Over 11.84 cr rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt

More than 11.84 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over the last four years, the Government of India said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 launched Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with the aim of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households in the country.

The government stated, "At the time of the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.23 crore (16.65 per cent) rural households had tap water connections but in a short span of fewer than four years, more than 8.60 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. As on April 27, 2023, over 11.84 Crore (60.87 per cent) of rural households have a functional tap water supply in their homes." Further, Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated a massive Rs. 70,000 Crore for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission," it further stated

The mission has a transformative impact on the lives of millions of people in rural India by ensuring access to safe and adequate drinking water. It further stated regular tap water supply received in rural households through this mission has relieved people, especially women, from carrying heavy bucket loads of water to meet daily household needs, thereby removing the age-old drudgery.

The mission aims to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural household in the country by 2024, the release stated. (ANI)

