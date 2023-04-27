Left Menu

Over 11.84 cr rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 launched Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with the aim of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households in the country.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:50 IST
Over 11.84 cr rural households got tap water connection since 2019: Govt
image: Press Information Bureau. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 11.84 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission over the last four years, the Government of India said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019 launched Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with the aim of providing safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households in the country.

The government stated, "At the time of the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 3.23 crore (16.65 per cent) rural households had tap water connections but in a short span of fewer than four years, more than 8.60 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. As on April 27, 2023, over 11.84 Crore (60.87 per cent) of rural households have a functional tap water supply in their homes." Further, Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated a massive Rs. 70,000 Crore for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission," it further stated

The mission has a transformative impact on the lives of millions of people in rural India by ensuring access to safe and adequate drinking water. It further stated regular tap water supply received in rural households through this mission has relieved people, especially women, from carrying heavy bucket loads of water to meet daily household needs, thereby removing the age-old drudgery.

The mission aims to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural household in the country by 2024, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023