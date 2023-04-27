Left Menu

Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh HCs get new Judges; Centre notifies elevations

The central Government has notified the elevation of 13 Judicial officers and Advocates for the above four High Courts.

27-04-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the elevations of several Judicial officers and Advocates as the Judges of various High Courts including Delhi, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand states. The central Government has notified the elevation of 13 Judicial officers and Advocates for the above four High Courts.

The Ministry has also transferred Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Judge of Patna High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court has been transferred as a Judge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tweeted and stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint several Judicial officers and Advocates as Judges in the High Courts and also transfer High Court Judges.

According to the fresh list, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Judicial Officer has been appointed as Additional Judge to Chhatisgarh High Court. Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain, Judicial Officers are also appointed as Additional Judges to Delhi High Court.

Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Smt Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, Avnindra Kumar Singh, Judicial Officers are elevated as Judges to Madhya Pradesh High Court. Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, Advocates and Vivek Bharti Sharma, Judicial Officer will be the Judges of Uttrakhand High Court.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended to the Centre the names of several judicial officers for elevation to various high courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

