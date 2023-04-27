Left Menu

Delhi Police nab cyberstalker for harassing woman, circulating morphed pics

"The alleged accused who used to send morphed pornographic photos and videos to girls through fake Instagram accounts and used to demand money have been arrested on Wednesday," police said.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:38 IST
Delhi Police nab cyberstalker for harassing woman, circulating morphed pics
Delhi police nab cyberstalker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly cyberstalking girls in Shahdara, police said on Thursday. "The alleged accused who used to send morphed pornographic photos and videos to girls through fake Instagram accounts and used to demand money have been arrested on Wednesday," police said.

The accused has been identified as a 23-year-old man named Vishal Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad. The incident came to light when the complainant allegedly received various obscene messages and pornographic photos, police said.

According to DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena, "A dedicated team of Cyber PS analyzed the details of the alleged Instagram accounts and later the team succeeded in finding out the mobile number of an accused person through IP analysis." "A team with dedicated continuous efforts finally succeeded in arresting the accused person namely Vishal Kumar alias Kalu Resident of Rampark, Ghaziabad, UP," Shahdara DCP added.

"A case under sections 354, 469, 385 IPC and 66C, 67A IT Act at Cyber Police Station Shahdara was registered on the complaint of the victim in which she alleged that some unidentified person was sending her morphed pornographic photos and videos of herself and the person was demanding Rs 20,000 through Instagram," DCP Meena added. During the investigation, it was revealed that Vishal wanted to defame and extort money from the complainant and used to threaten that he would circulate morphed images of the complainant over social media.

Meanwhile, Vishal is previously found involved in four cases (two cases of Arms Act, one case of robbery and one case of Excise Act). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023