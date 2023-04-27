Putin, Erdogan to speak by phone on Thursday - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks by phone with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the Kremlin said, as the two countries mark the inauguration of Turkey's first nuclear power reactor.
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant has been built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom.
