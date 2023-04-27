Left Menu

KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:20 IST
KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

: We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-17 and Sale-16 of 2023.

CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale17--Sale16) CTC Leaf : 32,311 :: 24,987 ORTHODOX Leaf : 54,667 : 38,076 DARJEELING Leaf : 496 : 314 Dust : 11,268 :: 7,133 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-17 & Sale 16) CTC Leaf : 10,35,316 :: 8,00,552 ORTHODOX : 13,31,430 :: 9,85,980 DARJEELING : 8,791 :: 5,410 DUST : 4,00,025 :: 2,52,447 (more)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023