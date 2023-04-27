KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

: We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-17 and Sale-16 of 2023.

CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale17--Sale16) CTC Leaf : 32,311 :: 24,987 ORTHODOX Leaf : 54,667 : 38,076 DARJEELING Leaf : 496 : 314 Dust : 11,268 :: 7,133 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-17 & Sale 16) CTC Leaf : 10,35,316 :: 8,00,552 ORTHODOX : 13,31,430 :: 9,85,980 DARJEELING : 8,791 :: 5,410 DUST : 4,00,025 :: 2,52,447 (more)

