KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON -2 LAST

CATEGORY: QUANTITY SOLD( In Kg during Sale-17& Sale-16 of '23) CTC LEAF : 6,11,822 :: 5,18,516 ORTHODOX : 9,75,945 :: 7,42,486 DARJEELING : 5,065 :: 3,263 DUST : 2,37,717 :: 1,45,982 ---- CATEGORY :: AVERAGE PRICE :: BUYERS(Ist figure for Sale-17 and next figure for Sale-16 of '23) CTC Leaf : Rs.201.03/Rs.193.72 :: 109/100 ORTHODOX : Rs.234.46/Rs.245.28 :: 75/67 DARJEELING: Rs.869.17/Rs.713.04 :: 22/16 DUST : Rs.197.76/Rs.209.04 :: 51/45 ----

