Small farmers of the country should get the benefit of technology: NS Tomar

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Summit on Farm Machinery Technology, organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA). Shri Tomar said that there are about 85 percent small farmers in the country, who should get the benefit of technology & machinery. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government is continuously working in this direction at its level. An amount of Rs.6120.85 crore has been released to the states from 2014-15 to 2022-23 for various activities like training, testing, setting up of CHCs, hi-tech hubs and Farm Machinery Banks (FMBs) under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM). Besides 15.24 lakh farm machinery and equipment have been distributed at subsidized rates through state governments, including tractors, power tillers and automated machinery.

Chief Guest Union Minister Shri Tomar said that by implementing the new system at the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (CFMTTI), Budni (M.P.), the Government of India has reduced the time taken for completing the testing of tractors to a maximum of 75 working days. Also, from the year 2014-15 to 2022-23, 1.64 lakh workers have been trained by the Central Government through its four FMTTI designated authorized test centers. The introduction of the Rupees One lakh crore Agricultural Infrastructure Fund is also an important step in this direction, in which projects worth Rs. 14,000 crore have been approved which are benefitting the farmers. Kisan drones are being promoted, for which along with introducing the drone policy, subsidies are being given to various sections including farmers, SC-ST category, women farmers while crop specific SOP has also been issued for application of pesticides with drones.

Shri Tomar said that agriculture is a priority of the country, no one could destroy the fabric of our agriculture-based rural economy even in adverse circumstances. In terms of agricultural products, India stands at Number One or Second rank in the world today, which is a result of the hard work of the farmers, the contribution of scientists and industry, and the farmer friendly policies of the government with the support of technology. But we do not have to rest on our laurels, rather we have to prepare a roadmap keeping in view the requirement of the population that will increase by 2050 and in the changing political scenario, according to the growing importance of India in the world, we are concerned about meeting the needs of our country as well as other countries. While doing so, we have to play an important role. After 2014, a different type of work culture has taken roots in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi. The changes that have come in these years have spread hope across the country and the world. If the resolution of the government is strong and the intent of the leader is noble, then the initiative is good and the ability to accept it also increases. Today, India is ahead of America, Japan and Germany in cashless transactions.

The Union Minister said that when we are in the competition of production, we should increase it by comparing it with the production of foreign countries instead of the figures of previous years of our own country. We have to keep on increasing the production of food grains even if the land is less. Agricultural scientists have crucial role in this, as well as the importance of technology including machines has also increased in the present circumstances. The waste lands should also be made cultivable and according to the demand of the time, there is a need to attract the new generation towards agriculture. The government is working in this direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Farmers' access to the market has also been increased through e-NAM mandis and the gaps in the agriculture sector are being filled up, for which more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore packages have been earmarked for Agriculture and Allied sectors. He emphasized on taking technology like micro-irrigation to maximum number of farmers while saving water.

Shri Bhartendu Kapoor, Shri Mukul Varshney, Shri Krishna Kant Tiwari, Shri Antony Cherukara and other office bearers and members were present in the program. The conference was attended by stakeholders including Original Equipment Manufacturers, policy planners, suppliers, product development and design firms.

(With Inputs from PIB)