Vibrant Energy appoints Anirban Das as Chief Investment Officer

Renewable energy solutions provider Vibrant Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of Anirban Das as its Chief Investment Officer. Vibrant Energy has announced the appointment of Anirban Das as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the company, a statement said.

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) with a mission to lead the decarbonisation initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them to attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future.

In this role, Anirban will work closely with Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, leading all fund raising and investment activities across the capital stack for Vibrant, it stated.

Anirban, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, brings with him a rich experience of more than USD 2.5 billion of infrastructure debt funding in India.

Headquartered in Singapore and Hyderabad, Vibrant is operating and delivering more than 2GW of renewable energy solutions for corporates. It aims to reach Green Energy asset base of about 5 GW in the medium term.

