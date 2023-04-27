Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters tomorrow to boost radio connectivity

"The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters tomorrow to boost radio connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 Watt tomorrow which will give a boost to radio connectivity in the country. "The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the release reads. "The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

The PMO further added "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area." Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

