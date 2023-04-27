Left Menu

Kerala: Family of Albert Augestine, who died in strife-torn Sudan, reaches Kochi

Augustine's wife Saibella and their daughter Marieta were reached at Kochi today at 10.00 am.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:39 IST
Kerala: Family of Albert Augestine, who died in strife-torn Sudan, reaches Kochi
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraledharan received the family of Albert Augestine, an Indian who died in Sudan. (Photo/Twitter: @MOS_MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Albert Augustine, an Indian who died in the ongoing violence in Sudan has reached Kochi Airport today from Jeddah. Augustine's wife Saibella and their daughter Marieta reached Kochi today at 10.00 am.

The Ministry of External Affairs has arranged a vehicle for them to reach their native place in Kannur. On Wednesday late at night, they were received at Jeddah by MoS MEA V Muraleedharan.

He tweeted after the meeting that, he "Arranged tickets immediately for the family to reach Kochi. Assured of all possible assistance to the family." The process of repatriating Albert's body is in progress, as per MoS MEA's office.

Earlier Saibella had requested the Indian government's help when her husband's mortal remains could not be shifted from their flat 24 hours after his death. The body was moved to the hospital after a three-hour ceasefire was announced. Albert Augustine (48), an ex-serviceman from Kannur was killed during a clash between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) to seize power in Sudan.

Albert, who had been working as a security manager for a company for six months, was shot through the window of his flat. India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight carrying Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan landed in the national capital. As the Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Sudan, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Indian Army Zindabad', and 'PM Narendra Modi Zindabad' slogans were chanted by them. Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023