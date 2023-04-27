KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9300.00-10750.00 Masoor Dal :6600.00-10200.00 Gatar Dal :6850.00-6950.00 Gram Dal :6100.00-6400.00 Matar Dal :6000.00-6100.00 Urad Dal :9200.00-9900.00 Moth Dal :9200.00-9400.00 Arhar Dal :11,400.00-12,000.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :3200.00-3300.00 Minikit :3700.00-3800.00 Govind Bhog:6300.00-6500.00 Dehradun :8950.00-9500.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

