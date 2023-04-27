Pakistan PM Sharif: all set to get discounted Russian oil
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that all was set for his country to receive a shipment of discounted Russian oil. "As we speak, the Russian oil is being loaded to arrive here," he told the parliament.
Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters last week that Pakistan had made its first purchase of the discounted Russian crude.
