Left Menu

"Just wait and watch": Ex-PM Devegowda on upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections

While talking to ANI, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said, "No reaction on anybody's assessment. It is their assessment. Let them enjoy till the mandate of the people is declared. Just wait and watch how things move in Karnataka."

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:26 IST
"Just wait and watch": Ex-PM Devegowda on upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed his confidence in winning the assembly election in Karnataka saying "just wait and watch" the upcoming political developments in the state. While talking to ANI, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said, "No reaction on anybody's assessment. It is their assessment. Let them enjoy till the mandate of the people is declared. Just wait and watch how things move in Karnataka."

Earlier this month, Dewegowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nominations from the Ramanagara segment. Devegowda ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with Congress and said that the party aims to win the elections on its own.

"Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim "We are going to get the majority". Some people's assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader," Deve Gowda said. Notably, JDS had stitiched an alliance with the Congress after 2018 polls in which JDS secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats respectively. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023