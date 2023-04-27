Left Menu

Abbott India recalls batch of Thyronorm due to labelling error

Drug maker Abbott India is recalling a batch of medication used to treat hypothyroidism due to a labelling error, according to a public notice issued by the company.The Mumbai-based company said it is voluntarily recalling one batch of Thyronorm tablets, manufactured in March this year.This is due to a labelling error in a small percentage of bottles from this batch which has been mislabeled with the dose strength as 25 mcg, whereas the bottles contain 88 mcg tablets, the drug maker stated.The batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, it added.

27-04-2023
Drug maker Abbott India is recalling a batch of medication used to treat hypothyroidism due to a labelling error, according to a public notice issued by the company.

The Mumbai-based company said it is voluntarily recalling one batch of Thyronorm tablets, manufactured in March this year.

''This is due to a labelling error in a small percentage of bottles from this batch which has been mislabeled with the dose strength as 25 mcg, whereas the bottles contain 88 mcg tablets,'' the drug maker stated.

The batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, it added. Patients who have recently purchased Thyronorm with batch no AEJ0713 are requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from or notify the company, Abbott India said.

When contacted over the issue on Thursday, the drug firm confirmed the development and noted that the recall is due to a labelling error and there are no quality issues with the product.

''We haven't received any reports of patient impact. A small percentage of bottles from the concerned batch (No. AEJ0713) of 88 mcg tablets have an incorrect 25 mcg label. It is important that people take the correct dose, so we have initiated a voluntary recall of the mislabeled batch,'' it stated.

The company is working with its distributors and other partners to facilitate this recall, it added.

''This batch has been invoiced only in MP and Telangana. This issue does not affect or extend to any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products,'' the company stated.

