Good demand for all categories of tea in auction: CTTA official

A significant increase in total offerings and demand for all categories of tea were witnessed during Sale-17, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The total demand increased by 29.8 per cent during this auction as compared to last week, the official said. The auction (Sale-17) was held on April 25 and 26.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 98,742 packages (27,75,562 kg) comprising 32,311 packages of CTC leaf, 54,667 packages of orthodox, 496 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 11,268 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met 34.79 per cent of its demand at below Rs 150 per kg price level and a total of 6,11,822 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 201.03 per kg.

Around 28.61 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at above Rs 250 per kg level.

Western India operated on better teas while other internal and local dealers registered good support, the data said. TCPL operated selectively and some enquiry was in evidence from exporters.

Orthodox offerings also marked a good demand at a higher price range and a total of 9,75,945 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 234.46 per kg.

Only 8.07 per cent of the total demand was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and 32.2 per cent was witnessed at a higher price level. Middle East remained selective at lower levels while CIS marked good support. Local dealers and other internals also saw good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with good demand at a higher price level and only 4.08 per cent of total demand was in evidence at a lower price range.

The total demand for this week's Darjeeling leaf amounted to 5,065 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 869.17 per kg.

Around 67.31 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at above Rs 500 per kg level.

There was strong demand for this week's dust offerings and 2,37,717 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs197.76 per kg.

Around 37.17 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 27.03 per cent was observed at a higher price level, the data said. Western India registered good enquiry and other internals operated actively.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 109, 75, 22 and 51 respectively during this session, the official data added.

