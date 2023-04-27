Harvesting begins along IB in Kathua sector amid prevailing peace

Amid peace, farmers backed by BSF troops and administration on Thursday began harvesting wheat on the 251 acres of land along zero line on International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The harvesting began with the inauguration of the process by deputy commissioner Rahul Pandey along with officers of BSF and civilian administration alongside IB in the Hiranagar sector.

''These are the results of J&K administration and agriculture department on the ground as harvesting has begun on target areas of land after 22 years. The process will continue to cover the left-out area under cultivation,'' Pandey told reporters here.

Sixty-six farmers started harvesting wheat crops along the International Border in the Hiranagar sector after the district administration and BSF extended full support to them.

After the restoration of peace on the International border, border farmers are glad to see the high yield of the wheat crop, cultivated on 251 acres of land across the fence on Zero line, officials said.

Sanjeev Rai Gupta, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua, said that a total of 251 acres of land was brought under wheat cultivation during the year 2022-23 alongside IB, with the participation of 66 local farmers from various villages of the border belt.

Thirty-six farmers cultivated 141 acres of area in 2021-22, he said.

