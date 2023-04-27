CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu holds campaign for Shimla Municipal Corporation poll

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday arrived at Shimla Municipal Corporation to campaign for Congress candidates and held meetings in seven wards. The campaign ended late at night on Thursday. In his address, Chief Minister said that Congress is the government in the state and Congress will advance the development of Shimla city. The Congress party will solve every problem of the city alone by providing clean water to the people of Shimla, widening the roads and fixing the hanging electric wires in Shimla. He also urged people to vote for Congress party candidates and make them successful.

Sukkhu started his campaign around 12:30 in the afternoon from the Lower Bazar ward, where Umang Banga is the party's candidate. After this, he campaigned in favour of Congress candidate Sushma Kuthiala from Ganj Bazar, Jagdish Thakur from Summerhill, Jitendra Chaudhary from Congress from Bharari Ward, Satya Verma from Kuftadhar, Congress candidate from Kaithu Ward Kanta Syal and Urmil Kashyap from Anadel. The Chief Minister also said that many decisions have been taken in the interest of the state as soon as the Congress party government has been formed in the state. The Congress government has decided to increase the height of the attic to make it habitable, giving relief to thousands of people in Shimla city. This will benefit not only Shimla but also the residents of Palampur, Mandi, Solan and Dharamshala cities. He said that the present government is working for the welfare of every section of the state.

"The old pension has been restored keeping in mind the interests of the employees. Along with this, the notification for the release of a three per cent instalment of dearness allowance has also been issued on Thursday," he added. The Chief Minister also highlighted that he had been a councillor from Shimla city and is well aware of the problems of the people here, so the government will leave no stone unturned to solve the problems of the city.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu won the hearts of all sections during his campaign. He met elders with intimacy and showed affection to children. The Chief Minister shook hands with the shopkeepers at various places and appealed to them to vote in favour of the Congress party candidates. The people of Shimla liked this idea of the Chief Minister and everyone praised his simplicity. The election of the Shimla Municipal Corporation will be held on May 2, 2023, while the counting of votes and the results will be declared on May 5, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)