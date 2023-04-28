Brazil VP Alckmin says land grabbers, not farmers, guilty for deforestation
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 03:31 IST
Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Thursday land grabbers, not farmers, are guilty for deforestation in the Amazon rain forest.
Alckmin was speaking at an industry event with other government officials and representatives of the sector, who gathered in Sao Paulo to discuss the sustainability of cattle supply chains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement