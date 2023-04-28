Left Menu

U.S. and South Korea agree to minimise chipmakers' uncertainties on subsidy requirements -ministry

Companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's No. 1 and No. 2 memory chipmakers, are concerned about the criteria for subsidies from the CHIPS Act, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said. Industry Minister Chang-Yang Lee asked Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to help resolve chipmakers' uncertainties about subsidy requirements, such as providing "excessive" corporate information and sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 06:54 IST
U.S. and South Korea agree to minimise chipmakers' uncertainties on subsidy requirements -ministry

The U.S. secretary of commerce and her South Korean counterpart agreed to "minimise uncertainties" of chipmakers' investments amid new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Korea's industry ministry said on Friday. Companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's No. 1 and No. 2 memory chipmakers, are concerned about the criteria for subsidies from the CHIPS Act, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said.

Industry Minister Chang-Yang Lee asked Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to help resolve chipmakers' uncertainties about subsidy requirements, such as providing "excessive" corporate information and sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, the ministry said in a statement. Raimondo and Lee agreed in a joint statement to "continue discussions on the requirements and opportunities of the CHIPS Act" to "minimize uncertainties of corporate investments and business burdens".

Samsung is building a chip plant in Texas that could cost more than $25 billion and has said it is reviewing the criteria, while SK Hynix parent SK Group plans to invest $15 billion in the U.S. chip sector, including an advanced chip-packaging factory, and has said it may apply for funding. The Department of Commerce said last month it will protect confidential business information and expects the requirement to share excess profit to only trigger when projects significantly exceed projected cash flow.

Lee also told Raimondo that Korean companies are "highly concerned" that the one-year waiver of export controls they received to bring in necessary chip equipment to their China plants will expire in October, the ministry said. SK Hynix, which has chip plants in Wuxi and Dalian, China, has expressed hopes the waiver would be extended.

In the joint statement, Raimondo and Lee agreed to cooperate on chip export controls to "protect national security while minimizing disruptions to global semiconductor supply chains" and "maintaining viability of semiconductor industries".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023