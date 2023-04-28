Sinopec sees China's Q2 refined fuel demand recovering more than in Q1

Refining giant Sinopec Corp sees China's diesel and gasoline demand growing faster in the second quarter than in the first three months of this year alongside the Chinese economic recovery, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Vice President Huang Wensheng told investors and media that China's apparent refined fuel consumption had expanded 6.7% on the year in the first quarter.

