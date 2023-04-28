China launches internet clean-up campaign to protect private companies' legal interests

China will start a three-month internet clean-up campaign aimed at protecting private companies' and entrepreneurs' legal interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on Friday.

The campaign will focus on cleaning up "maliciously spread" comments that say private companies are betraying the country or exiting the market, the regulator said.

