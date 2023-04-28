Left Menu

Delhi reports 7 Covid deaths for second consecutive day

The national capital recorded 7 deaths from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, over the last 24 hours, the Health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:20 IST
Delhi reports 7 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital recorded 7 deaths from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, over the last 24 hours, the Health department said in a bulletin on Thursday. Further, according to the bulletin, the national capital also reported 865 fresh Covid infections over the last 24 hours, down marginally from 1,040 cases on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases and deaths, the overall caseload in the national capital climbed to 20,37,061 while the toll rose to 26,620. Further, according to the bulletin, a total of 5,117 samples were tested for Covid over the last 24 hours while 1,287 patients recovered from the infection.

However, the city's positivity rate dipped to 16.90 per cent from 21.16 per cent, over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,708, the bulletin stated further, adding that of these, 305 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Amid the rising Covid cases, medical experts warned earlier that the new XBB1.16 variant is capable of defeating the immune systems. Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said lawyers were free to appear virtually in court in the wake of the rising Covid cases. Taking note of news reports suggesting a spike in Covid infections, the CJI said the lawyers were at liberty to appear virtually in court proceedings or switch to a hybrid mode of work, if they so desired. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

