Pune: 10 members of family hospitalised after being attacked by bees

As many as 10 members of a family were hospitalised after they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees in the Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 10 members of a family were hospitalised after they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees in the Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The family members were attacked by bees on Thursday evening while they were visiting a temple on the Western side of Sinhagad Fortnhaga, the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, Ayush Prasad, informed on Thursday, adding that the injured persons were being treated at a private hospital in Pune.

"Several members of the family fell unconscious after the attack. We immediately rushed to their rescue after receiving word of the incident around 8 pm," the official added. "We are in touch with the hospital authorities. We have deployed two ambulances for them, in case they need to be shifted to other hospitals. The health officer of the taluka has also reached the spot and is monitoring the situation. We pray for their speedy recovery and also appeal to the people to take necessary precautions to ward off bees," Prasad said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

