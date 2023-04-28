Left Menu

Three held for duping businessman of Rs 5 lakh posing as UP Cabinet Min, MLA and staff: Pune Police

Pune Police on Thursday arrested three persons for duping a businessman of Rs 5 lakh by posing as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:23 IST
Three held for duping businessman of Rs 5 lakh posing as UP Cabinet Min, MLA and staff: Pune Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Police on Thursday arrested three persons for duping a businessman of Rs 5 lakh by posing as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. According to the police, the accused persons duped a 54-year-old local businessman by enticing him with high-quality fake currency notes. "They posed as a UP Minister, MLA and their support staff," an officer of Pune Police said.

The racket was busted by the Wanovadi division of Pune police after the 54-year-old filed a complaint against the gang. The complainant said the gang showed him a demonstration of how to make counterfeit currency notes.

"The accused offered to give the complainant, a businessman, three times the face value of the counterfeit notes in exchange for Rs 5 lakh," Balasaheb Pathare, the officer-in-charge, Wanovadi Police Station, said, adding that after receiving Rs 5 lakh from the businessman, they vanished. The officer further informed that of the gang of five members, three were arrested while a manhunt is underway for the other two members.

A case against the gang members, identified as Rupali Raut, Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Vikas Kumar Rawat, Sameer alias Vishal and Ashok Patil, was registered, the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023